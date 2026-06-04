Network Airline Management Supports Ebola Relief Airlift to DRC

Network Airline Management (NAM) recently helped transport more than 100 metric tons of emergency humanitarian supplies to support Ebola response efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Working on behalf of AVICO, NAM managed the long-haul segment of a multi-stage airlift operation, transporting critical cargo from Liège, Belgium, to Nairobi, Kenya. The shipment was then transferred to partner carrier Astral Aviation for final delivery into the affected region.

Coordinated with the European Union, UNICEF and other logistics partners, the operation included the movement of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies and clinical materials intended to support frontline healthcare workers and medical facilities responding to the outbreak.

“Recognizing the urgency of the situation, we prioritized this shipment and created availability within our operational schedule to ensure the cargo reached the transit point for the DRC as quickly as possible,” said Sam Lindsey, commercial and operations director at NAM. “Our experience operating across Africa and the capabilities of our Boeing 747-400 freighter fleet enabled us to move this critical aid without delay.”

The mission highlights the role of air cargo in supporting humanitarian and emergency response efforts, particularly in regions where speed and capacity are essential. NAM said it remains committed to supporting relief organizations and partners across Africa by providing airlift capacity for time-critical humanitarian shipments.