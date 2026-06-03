Silk Way West Expands dnata Cargo Handling Partnership in Singapore

Silk Way West Airlines has signed a new multi-year agreement with dnata for cargo and freighter handling services at Singapore Changi Airport, extending the companies’ longstanding global partnership.

Under the agreement, dnata will support Silk Way West’s twice-weekly freighter services in Singapore, covering more than 100 flights annually and over 15,000 tonnes of cargo. Shipments will include general freight, temperature-sensitive goods and specialized cargo such as oil and gas, aviation and aerospace equipment.

Singapore serves as a key gateway in Silk Way West’s cargo network, connecting Asia-Pacific with markets across the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

“Singapore is an important gateway in our global cargo network, and reliable ground and cargo handling is essential to maintaining efficient and seamless freighter operations,” said Onno Pietersma, chief operating officer of Silk Way West Airlines.

Tom Alwyn-Jones, managing director of dnata’s Airport Operations unit in Singapore, said the agreement reflects dnata’s ability to support freighter carriers in a fast-paced hub environment.

The agreement builds on a broader relationship between Silk Way Group and dnata that includes Amsterdam, Dubai and multiple destinations in Iraq. dnata handles more than 1,000 Silk Way flights annually across its network, and the companies have also expanded their cooperation through a joint venture to develop an aviation services hub at Azerbaijan’s new cargo airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

In Singapore, dnata supports more than 30 airline customers at Changi Airport and handles about 250,000 tonnes of cargo annually. Globally, dnata provides ground handling and cargo services at more than 90 airports in 16 countries.