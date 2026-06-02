Qatar Airways Cargo Launches EnergyLift for Time-Critical Energy Shipments

Qatar Airways Cargo has introduced EnergyLift, a specialized logistics product designed to support the transportation of critical equipment for the global energy sector.

The new airport-to-airport service is tailored for industries including oil and gas, power generation, renewable energy, and water infrastructure, providing priority handling and expedited transit for time-sensitive shipments. According to the carrier, the product addresses growing demand for dedicated logistics solutions capable of moving oversized, complex and mission-critical cargo.

EnergyLift combines several specialized service features under a single offering, including high loading priority, four-hour tail-to-tail transfer times and the ability to accommodate outsized freight. The product is designed to support urgent infrastructure projects where delays can have significant operational or financial consequences.

Additional capabilities include dangerous goods handling, optional temperature-controlled transport and end-to-end shipment monitoring. Customers can also pair EnergyLift with Qatar Airways Cargo's Q-Prime service, which provides guaranteed uplift and 24/7 support for critical recovery shipments.

The launch reflects continued investment in vertical-specific cargo products as airlines seek to provide more tailored solutions for industries with specialized transportation requirements. For energy operators, rapid movement of equipment such as replacement parts, turbines, generators and renewable energy components can be essential to maintaining operations and minimizing downtime.

EnergyLift is available through Qatar Airways Cargo's Digital Lounge booking platform and approved third-party booking channels.

Qatar Airways Cargo said the product expands its portfolio of specialized services while strengthening support for energy-sector supply chains that increasingly rely on fast, reliable air freight connections.