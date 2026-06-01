United Cargo Moves Hundreds Of Tons Of Vanilla Across Global Network

United Cargo is supporting the movement of hundreds of tons of vanilla this summer, helping one of the world’s most familiar flavors travel from island growing regions to kitchens, bakeries and ice cream counters around the world.

For the third consecutive year, United Cargo is transporting vanilla shipments from Madagascar and Mauritius, two major vanilla-growing regions where the crop is harvested, cured and prepared through a process that can take months.

After leaving Madagascar and Mauritius, shipments move through Paris before being transferred onto United flights bound for Chicago and Newark. Through United Cargo’s EXP service, tons of vanilla cross the Atlantic each week.

United Cargo has secured more than 280 tons of vanilla shipments this year, with additional volumes expected throughout the summer. The company said its customer values the reliability and flexibility United provides for these flows.

When finished ice cream or other temperature-sensitive flavor products are shipped, United Cargo handles those commodities through its TempControl service, which is designed to move temperature-sensitive freight around the world with precision.

Though vanilla is often seen as an everyday ingredient, moving it from orchid fields to global markets requires coordination across growers, freight forwarders and cargo teams. From Madagascar and Mauritius to Paris, Chicago and Newark, United Cargo is helping keep that supply chain moving.