Another Airline Joins List of Low-Cost Carriers Facing Bankruptcy

Yet another low-cost airline has caved to the pressures of today’s climate.

Mexican charter airline Magnicharters has suspended all flights and filed for the U.S. equivalent of either Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after rising jet fuel costs and higher operating expenses have done a number on its finances.

In mid-April, the company informed passengers that cancellations were because of “operational problems.” It wasn’t until April 14, when its Air Operator Certificate was temporarily suspended because it couldn’t cover major costs such as technical support, maintenance, spare parts and staff training, that the airline’s financial distress became clear.

The company officially filed for bankruptcy protection in May. Though its website and social media remain operational, the company has yet to issue a public statement regarding the process, TheStreet and FtnNews reported.

These issues stem from a broader restraint placed on the global aviation industry due to the war in the Middle East, which has disrupted shipping routes and has contributed to sharply higher jet fuel prices.

As a result, high fuel costs have added pressure to carriers that are already dealing with weak margins and higher borrowing costs.

Currently, Magnicharters has joined Spirit Airlines, Starflite Aviation, AlpaAvia and H-Bird as these airlines have either halted operations or lost their licenses in the past three months, according to the report.

This proves how much of an impact fuel shocks can have on airlines that rely on tight cash flow and seasonal demand.

It’s even more difficult for charter operators because they have fewer routes and less flexibility to absorb sudden cost increases.

At the time of reporting, a message was posted to its website that displays the following message:

“We thank everyone for their understanding and support regarding the situation that has arisen,” it reads.

“We provide this email address to receive your information and requests, and to get in touch to assist you as quickly as possible.”

The post then asks customers for their name, phone number, email address, reservation code and origin of departure.

All information should be sent to email address provided: [email protected]

All flights remain canceled.

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