Airlines Grapple With Fuel Spike as Ground Operations Feel the Pressure

Airlines around the world are rapidly adjusting operations, raising fares and trimming capacity as jet fuel prices remain elevated amid ongoing conflict involving Iran and disruption concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, creating ripple effects that could increasingly affect ground handlers, airports and GSE providers.

According to the latest data from the International Air Transport Association, the global average jet fuel price stood at $162.55 per barrel last week, only slightly lower than the previous week but still dramatically above historical norms. Fuel prices have surged from roughly $85-$90 per barrel earlier this year to as high as $150-$200 per barrel in recent months.

The impact is already visible across the airline industry.

A Reuters roundup of carrier responses shows airlines across North America, Europe and Asia implementing fuel surcharges, increasing baggage fees, reducing schedules, delaying aircraft investments and lowering profit outlooks.

Among the most aggressive responses, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have both reduced planned capacity growth while increasing ancillary fees. Air France-KLM downgraded its growth outlook and increased long-haul fares, while Lufthansa said rising fuel costs could add a 1.7 billion euro hit to its 2026 fuel bill. Several Asian carriers, including AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia, have suspended or reduced flights entirely in response to higher operating costs.

For ground handlers, the situation presents a mixed outlook.

On one hand, elevated fares and reduced schedules could eventually suppress passenger demand and aircraft movements if fuel prices remain high through the summer and into 2027. Reuters reported that some airlines are already cutting frequencies, consolidating flights and parking capacity in lower-performing markets.

Fewer flights can translate into reduced turns for handlers, lower fueling activity and less demand for ramp services at affected airports, particularly among low-cost and regional carriers that operate on thinner margins.

At the same time, operational pressure on airlines often increases reliance on efficient ground operations.

With fuel now representing up to a quarter of airline operating expenses, carriers are expected to place even greater scrutiny on turnaround efficiency, idle-time reduction and equipment utilization. That could create renewed emphasis on areas such as gate coordination, single-engine taxi procedures, optimized pushback timing and data-driven ramp operations.

The pressure may also reinforce the long-term business case for electrified and modernized GSE fleets.

Although electric GSE adoption has largely been driven by sustainability goals and airport emissions mandates, fuel volatility adds another financial argument for reducing dependence on petroleum-based operations where possible. Airlines facing multi-billion-dollar fuel increases may increasingly prioritize partnerships with handlers capable of delivering operational efficiencies and lower total operating costs through newer equipment, automation and predictive maintenance tools.

Business Insider analysis published this month highlighted how dramatically airline fueling costs have risen. Filling a widebody aircraft such as an Airbus A380 now costs roughly $340,000 at current fuel prices, compared to about $211,000 when jet fuel averaged $2.50 per gallon. Even narrowbody aircraft commonly used for domestic and regional operations can now cost between $23,000 and $46,000 to fuel.

The publication also noted that several major airlines have already reported hundreds of millions of dollars in additional quarterly fuel expenses. Southwest Airlines alone said fuel costs rose by $164 million year over year, while executives across the industry warned that higher fares may not fully offset rising expenses.

For the ground support industry, the longer-term question may be whether the current fuel environment becomes a temporary disruption or a sustained operational shift.

If oil prices stabilize, airlines may absorb the short-term pain through fare increases and temporary cost controls. But if elevated jet fuel prices persist into next year, handlers and airports could begin seeing broader impacts ranging from reduced flight activity and slower fleet growth to increased demand for operational efficiency technologies on the ramp.

Either way, fuel volatility is once again becoming a central factor shaping airline strategy — and the effects are increasingly extending well beyond the cockpit.