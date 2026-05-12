Officials Identify Delta Worker Killed After Vehicle Crash at Orlando Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Delta Airlines employee was killed last week after a vehicle crash at Orlando International Airport, and officials identified the victim on Monday as a 49-year-old man.

The fatal accident occurred Thursday around 11 p.m. while a Delta flight full of passengers was parked at a jet bridge, the walkway used by passengers to travel between a terminal and a plane. The bridge was struck by a tug, a vehicle used to tow planes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The passengers had to exit the plane using its rear door and stairs.

The FAA did not say anyone had been harmed or died in the collision, but provided details about the incident in response to questions about the man’s death.

Daniel Maldonado, 49, was the employee killed Thursday, the Orange-Osceola Medical Examiner’s Office said in response to questions about the incident. The medical examiner’s office said Maldonado died from multiple blunt-impact injuries, and it ruled the death an accident.

Delta confirmed earlier Monday the “loss of a team member” in an on-the-job incident, although the airline did not name the person killed or specify what happened.

“The Delta family is heartbroken … we are focused on extending our full support to family and taking care of our Orlando team during this difficult time,” Delta said in a statement. “We are working with local authorities as a full investigation gets underway to determine what occurred.”

Operations were paused at Delta’s Orlando terminal that night following the collision, with one departing flight being canceled, according to the airline.

After the crash, both the Orlando Police Department and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they were investigating the fatal accident.

An airport spokesperson offered condolences Monday to Maldonado’s family.

“The MCO community is deeply saddened about the loss of a team member from one of our airline partners, a member of our extended airport family,” the spokesperson said. “We send condolences to his family and friends.”

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