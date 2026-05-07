Qatar Airways Cargo Launches Dual-Temperature Pharma Shipping Solution

Qatar Airways Cargo has introduced Pharma Passive FlexTemp, a new service designed to support pharmaceutical shipments that require different temperature ranges during transit.

Available as an add-on to the carrier’s Pharma Passive and Pharma Critical Passive products, the solution is aimed at addressing a growing challenge in the pharmaceutical supply chain: maintaining product integrity when temperature-sensitive shipments outlast the effective life of single-use passive packaging.

According to the airline, Pharma Passive FlexTemp is the first air cargo solution designed to manage dual-temperature requirements within a single shipment journey. The service allows shipments to transition between temperature ranges as needed while moving through the carrier’s network.

The launch reflects continued growth in the use of passive packaging for pharmaceutical transport, which has increased demand for more flexible handling options as shipments move through multiple stages of transit.

Pharma Passive FlexTemp is available through Qatar Airways Cargo’s Digital Lounge and can be booked across the airline’s designated FlexTemp corridors worldwide.

For ground handling and cargo operations teams, the new service highlights the increasing complexity of pharmaceutical logistics and the need for tighter temperature-management coordination across warehouse, ramp and transfer operations.