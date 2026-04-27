United CEO Confirms American Airlines Merger Approach Was Rejected

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby confirmed he approached American Airlines about exploring a potential merger, but said American declined to engage and publicly closed the door on the idea.

In an April 27 statement, Kirby said the proposed combination was intended to create a larger U.S. airline focused on growth, customer experience, international competitiveness and expanded service, rather than the cost-cutting approach that has characterized some past airline mergers.

Kirby said he believed a United-American combination could have gained regulatory approval if structured around customer benefits, network growth and required divestitures in certain domestic markets. He argued the combined carrier could have strengthened U.S. aviation’s global position, expanded service to smaller communities, created jobs and supported U.S. aircraft manufacturing.

American’s public response, however, makes a merger “off the table for the foreseeable future,” Kirby said.

United said it will continue pursuing its existing strategy, including investments in aircraft, onboard technology, loyalty, connectivity and customer service. Kirby said United’s future remains strong, citing the airline’s growth strategy and its 115,000 employees.