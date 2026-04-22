United Posts Strong Q1 Earnings as Revenue, Margins Climb Despite Fuel Pressure

United Airlines reported strong first-quarter results, with revenue and profitability improving year over year despite higher fuel costs, as the carrier leans on premium demand, loyalty growth and operational performance.

The airline posted pre-tax earnings of $0.9 billion with a 6.0% margin, up 2.3 points year over year. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.5 billion, while diluted earnings per share reached $2.14, up 85% compared to the same period last year.

Total operating revenue rose 10.6% to $14.6 billion, supported by a 6.9% increase in revenue per available seat mile. Premium revenue increased 14%, with business travel and loyalty revenue each also up 14% and 13%, respectively, highlighting continued strength in higher-yield segments.

The airline delivered its highest-revenue first quarter on record and carried more passengers than any previous Q1, while also achieving the best on-time departure rate among the eight largest U.S. carriers.

Higher fuel costs remain a headwind, with expenses rising by $340 million year over year. In response, United plans to reduce planned capacity by five points for the remainder of 2026, with third- and fourth-quarter capacity expected to be flat to up about 2% year over year.

Operationally, United continued to focus on reliability and efficiency, reporting a per-seat cancellation rate 44% lower than its closest competitors. The airline also generated $4.8 billion in operating cash flow and paid down $3.1 billion in debt during the quarter, ending with $17.2 billion in liquidity.

On the product side, United is advancing fleet and customer initiatives, including new Airbus A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, expanded premium seating options and fleetwide Starlink Wi-Fi installations targeted for completion by 2027.

Looking ahead, the airline expects to take delivery of more than 250 new aircraft by April 2028 and will continue adjusting capacity as needed to balance demand and cost pressures.

Why it matters for ground ops: Strong load factors, premium cabin growth and tighter capacity discipline point to sustained pressure on turnaround performance, with reliability gains and digital tools increasingly critical to keeping operations on schedule.