Turkish Airlines Names New Chairman, CEO in Leadership Reshuffle

Turkish Airlines has appointed new leadership at the board and executive levels as part of a broader management restructuring aimed at supporting its long-term growth strategy.

Prof. Murat Şeker has been named chairman of the board and executive committee, moving from his previous role as chief financial officer. Şeker has led the airline’s finance, treasury, procurement and investor relations functions since 2016 and has served on its board since 2021. He also chairs the International Air Transport Association’s Financial Advisory Council.

Ahmet Olmuştur has been appointed chief executive officer after serving as chief commercial officer since 2024. Olmuştur brings more than two decades of experience with the airline, having started in the call center before progressing through revenue management, pricing, and commercial leadership roles. His background includes oversight of network planning, sales, marketing and customer experience initiatives.

The leadership changes are intended to support Turkish Airlines’ continued global expansion and reinforce its focus on operational performance and customer service.