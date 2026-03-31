gategroup To Acquire Majority Stake in KLM Catering Services

gategroup and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have agreed to form a long-term partnership that will see gategroup acquire a 75 percent stake in KLM Catering Services (KCS), with KLM retaining the remaining 25 percent.

The deal is intended to support KLM’s onboard catering operations at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol while allowing the airline to focus more closely on its core business. As part of the partnership, gategroup plans to invest in a new catering facility at Schiphol that will feature increased automation, updated working conditions and sustainability-focused design.

KCS will continue to operate as an independent entity, with both companies emphasizing continuity for employees, customers and day-to-day operations during the transition.

The partners said the agreement combines gategroup’s global catering scale and expertise with KCS’s experience supporting KLM at its home hub. They added that the goal is to improve reliability, culinary innovation and the onboard experience for KLM passengers.

Herman Anbeek, president Europe at gategroup, said the partnership marks an important step for the company’s European business and will support investment in a new Schiphol facility with advanced technology and high environmental standards.

Bas Brouns, CFO of KLM, said the airline will remain involved in onboard catering and expects the partnership to help maintain the quality and service standards passengers expect.