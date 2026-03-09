American Airlines Cargo Adopts Rotate Platform To Advance Data-Driven Commercial Strategy

American Airlines Cargo has selected Rotate to deploy its Sales Cockpit and Sales Steering solutions as part of the carrier’s ongoing push to strengthen commercial decision-making through digital tools.

The implementation will provide American’s cargo commercial team with data-driven insights designed to improve customer engagement and support more proactive sales strategies. Rotate’s Sales Cockpit platform continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-value commercial opportunities, helping sales teams prioritize accounts and respond more effectively to customer needs. The system also integrates with the airline’s CRM platform to streamline workflows and improve visibility across the sales organization.

Rotate’s Sales Steering solution complements these capabilities by supporting network planning decisions. The platform provides dynamic insights to help align cargo capacity with demand across American Airlines’ global network, which will exceed 7,000 daily passenger departures this summer.

Roger Samways, vice president of commercial for American Airlines Cargo, said the partnership will help strengthen the airline’s digital capabilities while supporting a more responsive customer experience.

Rotate’s software and market intelligence platforms are increasingly being adopted by major carriers as airlines seek to improve commercial performance through better use of data and analytics. The deployment with American Airlines Cargo represents another step in the company’s expansion across the global air cargo sector.