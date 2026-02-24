Finnair Extends Luxembourg, Valencia and Turin Routes to Year-Round Service

Finnair will operate year-round service to Luxembourg, Valencia, and Turin, expanding routes that were originally planned as summer-only destinations for 2026. The move strengthens the airline’s European network and supports both business and leisure travel demand across seasons.

“We are constantly developing our network and increasing capacity where it best serves our customers,” said Antti Tolvanen, senior vice president of network and revenue optimization at Finnair. “Year-round connections ensure that our customers can enjoy smooth and reliable travel options throughout the seasons.”

Service to Luxembourg will increase from three weekly flights in summer to four weekly flights in winter, reflecting strong demand from business and connecting passengers traveling through Helsinki. Valencia will maintain four weekly flights throughout the winter season, while Turin will operate once weekly in winter and twice weekly during the peak winter sports period from January through March. Summer service to Turin will continue at three weekly flights.

Finnair also confirmed that Stavanger and Umeå will transition to year-round service. Winter operations will include nine weekly flights to Stavanger, with most flights operating via Stockholm Arlanda, and 10 weekly flights to Umeå via Vaasa.

The expanded schedule builds on Finnair’s broader network growth strategy, which includes 12 new European destinations and upcoming long-haul routes to Toronto and Melbourne.