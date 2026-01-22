Air India and Singapore Airlines Sign Commercial Cooperation Framework, Move Toward Joint Business Agreement

Air India and Singapore Airlines have signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement that sets the stage for a future joint business agreement, pending regulatory approvals.

The agreement, signed in Mumbai on January 16, 2026, outlines plans to deepen the carriers’ long-standing partnership by improving connectivity between India and Singapore and expanding coordinated product, scheduling, and network offerings.

Under the proposed collaboration, both airlines plan to explore closer alignment of flight schedules, expanded route options, and seamless booking across their networks to support unified customer journeys. The carriers are also evaluating enhanced cooperation on corporate travel programs and expanded reciprocal benefits for Air India’s Maharaja Club and Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer frequent flyer members beyond existing Star Alliance privileges.

The partnership may extend into additional international markets outside India and Singapore, subject to regulatory approvals. The goal is to support growing demand for global connectivity, strengthen traffic flows through both airlines’ hubs, and reinforce air travel ties between the two countries.

Currently, Air India and Singapore Airlines codeshare on 61 destinations across 20 countries and territories. This follows an October 2024 expansion that added 51 international and domestic destinations across both networks.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the agreement supports the airline’s broader strategy to expand its global footprint through both fleet growth and strengthened commercial partnerships. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong described the framework as a natural next step that enhances customer value while supporting tourism and economic links between Singapore and India.

Further details are expected once definitive joint business terms are finalized.