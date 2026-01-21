United Airlines Reports Strong 2025 Financial Results, Driven by Operational Reliability and Network Growth

United Airlines reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results that exceeded Wall Street expectations, supported by record revenue, improved operational performance, and continued investment in fleet, infrastructure, and technology.

Total operating revenue rose 3.5 percent to a record $59.1 billion, while pre-tax earnings reached $4.3 billion. The airline generated $8.4 billion in operating cash flow and $2.7 billion in free cash flow during the year.

Fourth-quarter revenue totaled $15.4 billion, the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. United reported fourth-quarter diluted EPS of $3.19, with adjusted EPS of $3.10, despite an estimated $250 million pre-tax earnings impact tied to the federal government shutdown in November.

Operationally, United flew a record 181 million passengers in 2025 and operated the largest mainline schedule in company history, averaging more than 496,000 passengers per day. The airline also averaged 303 widebody departures per day, the most in its history, and achieved its lowest seat cancellation rate on record. United Express recorded 134 days without a single cancellation during the year.

United’s focus on reliability and operational efficiency continued to show results across its hub network. The airline ranked second among U.S. carriers for on-time departures in 2025, while its Connection Saver technology prevented more than one million missed connections, a 42 percent increase over the prior year.

Fleet and infrastructure investments remained a central theme. United added 82 new aircraft in 2025 and updated 119 aircraft with its Signature Interior, bringing those upgrades to 68 percent of its narrowbody fleet. Looking ahead to 2026, the airline expects to take delivery of more than 100 narrowbody aircraft and approximately 20 Boeing 787 widebodies, marking the largest widebody delivery year for a U.S. carrier since 1988. United also plans significant airport upgrades at its Washington Dulles and Houston hubs.

From a ground operations and sustainability perspective, United expanded its use of blended sustainable aviation fuel in 2025, purchasing SAF for operations at Houston, Newark, and Washington Dulles, bringing SAF usage to six hubs. The airline also completed deployment of updated check-in kiosks across all stations and continued investments aimed at reducing processing time and improving lobby efficiency.

United reported continued strength in premium, loyalty, and ancillary revenue streams, alongside improvements in customer satisfaction metrics. The airline achieved its highest-ever monthly Net Promoter Score in November and its strongest fourth-quarter NPS performance to date.

Heading into 2026, United said revenue momentum remains strong, supported by network expansion, fleet growth, and continued demand for both domestic and international travel.