Gulf Air Enhances January Travel with Expanded Baggage Options

Gulf Air has introduced more flexible baggage options for January travel, offering added value as passenger demand increases during the school holiday period. The airline is providing a 40 percent discount on prepaid extra baggage for bookings made throughout January 2026, allowing travelers to better plan their journeys.

The discounted rate is available to all Gulf Air passengers when additional baggage is purchased through the airline’s official channels at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Gulf Air continues to offer tiered baggage allowances across its cabins. Economy Class passengers receive allowances of 25 kg, 30 kg, or 35 kg, while Business Class passengers are entitled to 45 kg or 55 kg. Customers who book directly through gulfair.com also receive an additional 5 kg complimentary baggage allowance.

Christopher Binnion, senior manager of revenue management at Gulf Air, said the enhanced prepaid baggage offer reflects the airline’s focus on providing added convenience and value during peak travel periods. He noted that encouraging passengers to plan ahead and use direct booking channels supports a smoother travel experience while offering families greater flexibility and savings.

Passengers can purchase additional baggage allowance through the Manage Booking section on gulfair.com, by contacting the Gulf Air Contact Centre, or by visiting a Gulf Air sales office at least 24 hours before departure to take advantage of the 40 percent prepaid baggage discount.