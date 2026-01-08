Emirates To Deploy A350 On Third Daily Cape Town Service, Expands Premium Economy Network

Emirates will deploy its next-generation Airbus A350 on the third daily service between Dubai and Cape Town, marking the aircraft’s first operation into Southern Africa and expanding the airline’s latest cabin products on the route.

With the addition of the A350, South Africa becomes the only African market served by all three Emirates aircraft types currently in operation across the fleet, alongside the Airbus A380 and retrofitted Boeing 777.

The third daily Dubai–Cape Town frequency will launch on July 1, operated by the A350 featuring Premium Economy, updated Business Class and refreshed Economy cabins. Emirates said the deployment reflects strong demand on the route, driven by growing inbound traffic from the GCC and sustained outbound demand to Europe and the US East Coast.

In parallel, Emirates announced additional A350 deployments and capacity increases across its network. From June 1, the airline will introduce a second daily service between Dubai and Copenhagen, followed by a third daily service to Phuket from July 1. All new frequencies will be operated with the A350.

By July 1, Emirates expects to offer its latest cabin products, including Premium Economy, on more than 84 routes worldwide, supported by the ongoing rollout of A350s and retrofitted widebody aircraft.

Additional A350 services to Rome and Taipei are scheduled to begin from May 1.