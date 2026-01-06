Emirates SkyCargo Outlines 2026 Growth Plans Following Strong 2025 Performance

Emirates SkyCargo has set out its strategic priorities for 2026 after a year marked by fleet expansion, network growth, and accelerated digital adoption.

During 2025, the airline strengthened its cargo operations through new aircraft deliveries, expanded freighter services, and targeted investments in digital and ground infrastructure. Emirates SkyCargo expects 2026 to be a pivotal year as additional capacity comes online.

The carrier took delivery of three Boeing 777 freighters in 2025, bringing its fleet to 11 Boeing 777Fs, supported by five wet-leased Boeing 747 freighters. Passenger-to-freighter conversions are underway, with the first aircraft expected to enter service in 2026. By the end of next year, Emirates SkyCargo aims to operate at least 21 freighters, supported by the planned delivery of up to 10 additional 777Fs.

Network expansion continued with the launch of freighter services to eight new destinations in 2025, including Copenhagen, Narita, Bangkok, Mumbai, Beirut, Conakry, Phnom Penh, and Hanoi. Frequencies were also increased on key cargo routes such as Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Johannesburg, bringing the airline’s freighter network to 42 destinations worldwide.

Operational investments included the addition of 40 Euro 6 trucks to the airline’s road feeder fleet, with five hydrogen-powered vehicles scheduled to enter service in early 2026. Digital transformation also accelerated, with nearly 80% of shipments booked digitally by year-end. Emirates SkyCargo became the first carrier in the region to adopt PayCargo, enabling instant electronic payments.

Product development remained a focus, with growth across key verticals including pharmaceuticals, perishables, secure shipments, and aerospace logistics. The airline also expanded its door-to-door offering, Emirates Courier Express, which scaled into additional international markets during the year.

Looking ahead, Emirates SkyCargo plans to double its cargo capacity over the long term, add 20 new freighter destinations, and continue investing in digital-first solutions and next-generation logistics capabilities throughout 2026.