Turkish Airlines Becomes Only European Carrier to Serve Phnom Penh

Turkish Airlines has further expanded its global network with the launch of scheduled flights to Phnom Penh, becoming the only European carrier currently operating services to the Cambodian capital.

With the addition of Phnom Penh, Cambodia becomes the seventh country served by Turkish Airlines in Southeast Asia, while the city joins the carrier’s network as its 11th destination in the region. The new route expands the airline’s Far East network to 20 cities and 21 airports, strengthening connectivity between Türkiye and Cambodia and supporting tourism and trade growth in the emerging market.

Turkish Airlines will operate three weekly flights between Istanbul and Phnom Penh. Services from Istanbul depart on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with return flights from Phnom Penh operating on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines, said the new service reflects the airline’s continued focus on strategic network expansion. He noted that the launch of flights to Cambodia marks an important milestone as the carrier’s 132nd country served, while reinforcing Turkish Airlines’ position as the only European airline flying to Phnom Penh.

Phnom Penh is a key tourism and commercial center in Southeast Asia, known for its historical and cultural landmarks, including the Royal Palace, National Museum, and traditional markets. Located at the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers, the city plays an important role in regional trade and travel.

To mark the launch, Turkish Airlines is offering promotional fares for bookings made through February 10, 2026, for travel through October 31, 2026. Introductory fares start from USD 699 for flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh and USD 679 for flights from Phnom Penh to Istanbul, available via the airline’s website, ticket offices, and travel agencies.