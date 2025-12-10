Emirates Concludes 2025 with Five New Global Awards

Emirates has closed out 2025 with five additional titles from the 32nd annual World Travel Awards in Bahrain, bringing its total number of accolades for the year to more than 20.

The latest honors recognize Emirates as a leading global airline brand and highlight its premium offerings, including its First Class product, First Class Lounges, and the carrier’s multi award-winning ice inflight entertainment system. Skywards, the airline’s loyalty program, was also named the World’s Leading Airline Rewards Program.

The new awards include:

• World’s Leading Airline Brand 2025

• World’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2025

• World’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2025 for Emirates Skywards

• World’s Leading Airline First Class 2025

• World’s Leading Airline Lounge First Class 2025 for the Emirates First Class Lounge at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport

These latest wins cap a year of industry recognition across multiple regions. In November, Emirates was named Best Airline in the World for the eighth consecutive year at the ULTRAs travel awards, based on votes from more than one million travelers. The airline also earned Best Premium Economy Class and a Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Global Aviation presented to Sir Tim Clark. Aviation Business Middle East recognized Emirates with Best First Class of the Year and Airline of the Year.

Additional 2025 honors include Best International Airline, Best International First Class, and Best International Airline Lounge from the Forbes Travel Guide Verified Air Travel Awards, as well as Best Long Haul Airline at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards. Sir Tim Clark also received the Distinguished Achievement Award from the Wings Club Foundation.

Earlier in the year, Emirates collected awards for Best Long Haul Airline at The Telegraph Travel Awards, 2025’s Most Recommended Global Brand from YouGov, and multiple categories at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, including Best Airline Worldwide for the twelfth consecutive year, Best First Class, Best Premium Economy Class, and Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.

At the APEX and IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, California, the airline secured the 2026 APEX Best Global Entertainment Award for ice and a 2026 APEX World Class award, reflecting high marks for overall customer experience.