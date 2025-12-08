GRU Connect Expands Cargo Capacity for São Paulo

TAP Air Portugal has increased cargo capacity to Guarulhos Airport with four routes and 37 weekly flights supporting its GRU Connect service.

In addition to the GRU Direct link between Lisbon and São Paulo, plus the Via Fortaleza and Via Brasília options, the network now includes a new Via Salvador route featuring seven weekly flights. The expanded offer provides greater flexibility and reliability for air freight moving between Europe and Brazil.

With this latest addition, TAP now operates 37 weekly cargo flights into São Paulo, ensuring efficient delivery, consistent service, and smooth air-to-air connections through Guarulhos.