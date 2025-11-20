Air Canada and Emirates Extend Strategic Partnership Under Multi-Year Expansion Agreement

Air Canada and Emirates have agreed to extend and expand their strategic partnership through 2032, building on three years of strong performance across their reciprocal codeshare and loyalty networks.

Since the alliance launched in 2022, the carriers have connected more than 550,000 customers across 56 codeshare routes spanning Canada, the United States, Dubai and key destinations worldwide.

Under a newly signed memorandum of understanding, the airlines will broaden cooperation across passenger and cargo services, explore new Canadian gateways for future codeshare growth and strengthen joint commercial initiatives.

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo at Air Canada, said the partnership has been “highly successful,” supporting Air Canada’s year-round Toronto–Dubai service and enabling seamless onward connectivity to the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Southeast Asia. Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said the agreement will deepen commercial alignment and enhance customer and cargo connectivity across both networks.

The carriers report consistent growth since the partnership’s inception, including expanded codeshare coverage across North America and enhanced cooperation on services between Dubai and Canada. Emirates currently places its code on 37 Air Canada and U.S. destinations, while Air Canada codeshares on 19 Emirates routes across the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Southeast Asia. The partnership is further supported by an interline agreement providing access to more than 225 global destinations.

Both airlines are also evaluating the potential for a cargo-focused joint venture to support global commodity flows. The expanded cooperation will include deeper operational coordination and improved priority benefits for eligible customers. Plans call for continued alignment ahead of Emirates’ anticipated post-2032 move to Dubai World Central–Al Maktoum International Airport.

Loyalty benefits remain a core component of the partnership. Aeroplan and Skywards members can earn and redeem points or miles across both networks, with reciprocal access to lounges and priority services where eligible. The airlines also plan to extend redemptions to each other’s Premium Economy cabins.

Air Canada operates daily Boeing 787 Dreamliner service between Toronto and Dubai. Emirates serves Toronto daily with its A380 and operates seven weekly Boeing 777 flights between Dubai and Montréal.

The expanded partnership supports growing economic ties between Canada and the UAE. Bilateral trade rose 14 percent from 2022 to 2023, with Canadian exports reaching CAD $3.3 billion in 2024. Enhanced air links have helped boost shipments from Canada, including a 37 percent year-over-year increase in cargo carried on Emirates aircraft.