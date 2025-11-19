Emirates and ENOC Sign MoU to Consider SAF Supply in Dubai

Emirates and ENOC Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to assess opportunities for supplying Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Emirates’ Dubai hub. Announced during the Dubai Airshow, the agreement was signed by Adel Al Redha, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer, and Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group.

The MoU establishes a framework for feasibility studies covering potential SAF supply chain infrastructure, production pathways, and commercial viability in Dubai. A joint steering committee will oversee the evaluation, with ENOC examining how it could support local production. The initiative is intended to advance economically viable SAF supply options that would help strengthen Dubai’s long-term fuel resilience.

Emirates said the partnership will support its ongoing efforts to integrate SAF into its operations as supply becomes available. ENOC highlighted the role of locally produced SAF in achieving the UAE’s ambition to supply 1% of jet fuel to national carriers by 2031 and contribute to the country’s Net Zero by 2050 target.

SAF is a certified drop-in fuel compatible with existing aircraft and airport systems. When blended up to 50% with conventional jet fuel, it can significantly reduce lifecycle carbon emissions, with reductions of as much as 80% in its neat form.

Emirates continues to participate in national initiatives to expand the UAE’s alternative aviation fuel ecosystem, including work on the country’s SAF policy and power-to-liquid fuels roadmap. The airline has also led several SAF demonstration flights with its Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft and has begun integrating blended SAF into Dubai International Airport’s fuel infrastructure. During the 2024–25 financial year, Emirates sourced 7,519 tonnes of SAF across multiple airports in Europe and Asia.