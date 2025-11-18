Emirates Recognized as Best Airline in the World at ULTRAs for Eighth Consecutive Year

Emirates has been named “Best Airline in the World” at the 2025 ULTRAs, marking the carrier’s eighth straight win at the global travel awards held in Dubai. The airline also received the title of “Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class,” while Emirates President Sir Tim Clark was honored with a “Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Global Aviation.”

The ULTRAs results are based on votes from Ultratravel’s network of 1.2 million frequent international travelers.

Emirates’ repeated recognition reflects the airline’s investment in customer experience across its long-haul fleet of A380s, A350s, and Boeing 777s, as well as its network of more than 150 destinations. Passengers benefit from regionally inspired cuisine, an extensive entertainment library, and premium cabin features such as private suites, onboard lounges, and shower facilities. The airline also continues to enhance airport services, digital tools, and cabin crew training as part of its broader commitment to innovation and service quality.

Emirates’ Premium Economy product, now available on routes to 61 destinations, was also highlighted for its dedicated airport check-in, spacious leather seating with up to 40 inches of pitch, premium dining, and an elevated inflight experience.

Sir Tim Clark’s lifetime achievement honor recognizes more than five decades in the industry, including his leadership in transforming Emirates into one of the world’s largest international airlines through an ambitious fleet strategy and sustained global expansion.

These latest ULTRAs accolades add to a string of awards Emirates has earned in 2025, including recognition from the Forbes Travel Guide Verified Air Travel Awards, The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards, the World Travel Awards, Business Traveller Middle East, and additional honors for Emirates Skywards’ loyalty program.

The ULTRAs are among the industry’s most respected traveller-voted awards, reflecting the preferences of an affluent, highly active global audience.