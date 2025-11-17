AIRZETA Establishes Vienna as Its European Hub Under New Cargo Partnership

AIRZETA, a newly formed South Korean cargo airline, has launched operations and named Vienna Airport as its primary European hub under a new Memorandum of Understanding and long-term handling agreement.

The partnership strengthens Vienna’s position as a key freight gateway and supports expanded cargo flows between Europe and Korea. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony at the airport’s control tower, followed by an evening reception in central Vienna attended by government and industry representatives.

Vienna Airport joint CEO and COO Julian Jäger said AIRZETA’s selection underscores the airport’s capabilities and long-term potential as a cargo center. AIRZETA CEO Kwan Sik Kim highlighted Vienna’s infrastructure, handling quality, and strategic location as key factors in the airline’s decision. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Austria, Ham Sang Wook, said the cooperation will help further develop trade ties between the two countries.

To mark the start of the collaboration, Vienna Airport and AIRZETA hosted a reception on November 13 at the Burgtheater’s Vestibül, bringing together executives, officials, and partners from across the aviation and business communities.

AIRZETA has begun scheduled cargo flights between Vienna and Seoul-Incheon with up to six weekly rotations. The service supports high-value and time-critical shipments, including automotive components, battery materials, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce freight. Operations are performed with Boeing 747 freighters, providing significant capacity for shippers across East Asia and Central Europe.

The new airline was created following the merger of Asiana Cargo and Korean Air and the subsequent spin-off of Air Incheon’s cargo operations. While Asiana Cargo has long served Vienna, AIRZETA brings expanded infrastructure and network capabilities to the airport, supporting future growth, higher volumes, and deeper operational cooperation.