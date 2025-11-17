Emirates Expands Boeing 777X Order at Dubai Airshow

Emirates has placed an order for 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft powered by GE9X engines at the Dubai Airshow 2025, a commitment valued at US$38 billion at list prices.

The deal raises the airline’s total Boeing orderbook to 315 widebody jets, including 270 777Xs, 10 777 freighters and 35 787s, along with a total of 540 GE9X engines.

The agreement reinforces Emirates’ long-term fleet strategy and provides support for Boeing’s ongoing study of the larger 777-10 variant. The airline has secured options to convert part of its 777-9 order to either the 777-10 or the smaller 777-8 as those programs develop.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the additional aircraft and engines align with Dubai’s growth plans and the carrier’s focus on operating a young, modern fleet. Emirates expects to begin taking delivery of its first 777-9s in the second quarter of 2027.

Boeing and GE Aerospace leaders welcomed the commitment, noting Emirates’ decades-long role as a key customer across the 777 family and associated engine programs.

Emirates currently operates the world’s largest 777 fleet, connecting Dubai to more than 140 destinations. Following this latest order, the airline will receive Boeing deliveries through 2038, supporting jobs across U.S. facilities involved in 777X and GE9X production.