Finnair Expands European Network for U.S. Travelers in 2026

Finnair is set to broaden its connecting options for U.S. travelers heading to Europe in 2026, unveiling 12 new destinations for its summer schedule via the airline’s Helsinki hub.

The additions include Kuressaare in Estonia; Luxembourg; Stavanger in Norway; Thessaloniki in Greece; Tirana in Albania; Turin in Italy; and Umeå in Sweden. These routes build on previously announced services to Alta, Catania, Florence, Kos, and Valencia.

For winter 2026, Finnair will also increase capacity to Lapland with new services from Brussels, Paris, and Zurich, offering U.S. passengers additional one-stop options into Finland’s northernmost region. Daily year-round service to Lapland via Helsinki will continue.

With the expanded network, Finnair’s 2026 schedule will feature 93 European destinations, 11 in Asia, seven in North America - including Toronto, launching in summer 2026 - and two in the Middle East.

“We are excited to tap into growth opportunities in the market, further strengthening our broad network of direct connections from our Helsinki hub,” said Javier Roig Sanchez, Finnair’s General Manager for North America. He added that the new cities bring additional connectivity for U.S. customers traveling to popular markets such as Greece and throughout the Nordics.

Among the new additions, Stavanger will be operated via Arlanda and complements Finnair’s presence in Norway, while Umeå further expands coverage in Sweden. Luxembourg strengthens the airline’s network of European capitals, appealing to both business and leisure travelers and offering access to the Ardennes.

Thessaloniki adds another Mediterranean option, serving as both a major Greek city and a gateway to nearby islands. Turin brings a mix of cultural attractions and mountain access, while Tirana offers a growing city destination on the Adriatic and marks a new country for Finnair. Kuressaare broadens the carrier’s Baltic offering with an Estonian island known for nature and cultural heritage.

Finnair will expand its wetlease partnership with Danish operator Jettime to support the added capacity.