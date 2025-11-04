Turkish Airlines Secures Financing From Bank of China

Turkish Airlines has secured a five-year financing facility totaling 2.9 billion Chinese Yuan (USD 412 million) from Bank of China, arranged through Bank of China Turkey. The funding will support fleet expansion, business development, and infrastructure projects at Istanbul Airport.

The arrangement is part of the carrier’s strategy to diversify funding sources and strengthen financial ties with international institutions. Bank of China’s Macau branch served as the lender on the transaction.

Turkish Airlines Chief Financial Officer and Board Member Murat Şeker said the financing underscores a growing partnership with Bank of China and supports the airline’s sustainable growth and global expansion plans. He added that the agreement also contributes to broader economic and cultural engagement between Türkiye and China.

The airline is pursuing a long-term financial strategy designed to advance its network and meet its 2033 centennial goals.