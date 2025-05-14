IATA Highlights Value of Aviation for Kenya

Kicking off the IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Nairobi, Kenya, May 13-15, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released the Value of Air Transport study for Kenya, quantifying the substantial benefits that aviation (including aviation-related tourism) generates in terms of jobs and economic activity.



Highlights from 2023 data show that aviation supports and facilitates:



USD 3.3 billion of economic activity (total impact including wider supply chain, employee spending, and tourism activities), equal to 3.1% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)



460,000 jobs (total impact including wider supply chain, employee spending, and tourism activities), 5,700 of which are directly employed by airlines



380,000 tonnes of air cargo, making it is the 35th largest air cargo market in the world



The full study is available here.



"Kenya's aviation sector is a vital economic driver, contributing USD 3.3 billion to GDP and supporting 460,000 jobs. With Africa’s aviation market projected to grow at 3.7% over the next 20 years, the potential for these substantial economic and social benefits to grow are enormous. This will, however, require efficient, cost-competitive infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.



Key priorities for Kenya



IATA outlined three key priorities for Kenya:



Infrastructure: As Kenya expands its airport infrastructure, IATA encourages continued collaboration with airline stakeholders and alignment with global standards and best practices. Efficient, cost-effective infrastructure is vital to strengthening Kenya’s position as a leading East African hub for trade and tourism.



Passenger and Cargo Facilitation: The implementation of Kenya’s electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system has the potential to significantly enhance the country’s appeal as a destination for both leisure and business travel, as the system continues to be refined. Kenya’s competitiveness as a hub for both passenger and cargo activity can be strengthened with a comprehensive strategy for digitalization of facilitation processes.



Training: A skilled aviation workforce is critical to growing aviation’s benefits in Kenya. Key areas for capacity-building include technical operations, ground operations, maintenance, digital transformation and sustainability. IATA’s regional training centre, with Kenya Airways as its training partner, will contribute to building Kenya’s aviation workforce of the future.

