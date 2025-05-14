Atlas Air Worldwide and Turkish Cargo Launch New Strategic Partnership

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has announced a new long-term ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) agreement with Turkish Airlines’ air cargo brand Turkish Cargo.

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas will operate a Boeing 747-400 freighter on behalf of Turkish Airlines, beginning early May 2025.

This new partnership highlights Turkish Cargo’s commitment to expanding its global network and enhancing cargo capacity with flexible, long-range solutions, while leveraging Atlas Air’s widebody expertise and global operating capabilities.

“We are pleased to partner with Turkish Cargo, a respected leader in the international airfreight sector, and look forward to supporting the company’s ambitious growth plans with our proven track record of performance,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “This long-term agreement demonstrates the continued demand for widebody freighter capacity and underscores the trust airlines place in Atlas to provide safe, reliable, and efficient operations.”

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, stated: “Built on mutual trust and a shared vision with Atlas Air, we believe this collaboration will create long-term value and further strengthen our position within the global logistics ecosystem.”

The Boeing 747-400 freighter offers a payload capacity of over 110 metric tons and is ideally suited for long-haul cargo operations, providing Turkish Airlines with the ability to serve key trade lanes across its extensive global network.