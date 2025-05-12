airBaltic Highlights Impact of Baggage Compliance as Passenger Numbers Grow

As the summer flights season has begun and passenger numbers continue to grow, the Latvian national airline airBaltic kindly reminds travelers of the importance of following cabin baggage regulations. Compliance with these rules helps to ensure a safe, smooth, and efficient travel experience for all passengers.

Cabin baggage guidelines are crucial for maintaining operational efficiency. Overweight or oversized bags can overcrowd overhead compartments, slow down boarding process, block aisles, and create safety risks. These issues not only inconvenience travelers but can also cause further flight delays.

“Our goal is to make every passenger's journey as seamless and enjoyable as possible," said Laura Vecvanaga-Puķīte, senior vice president ground operations and customer care at airBaltic. "We encourage travelers to pack mindfully, check bag weights in advance, and prepare accordingly – especially when traveling for longer periods. This helps create a fair and comfortable travel experience for everyone on board.”

For passengers traveling with Economy BASIC, Economy CLASSIC, or Economy FLEX tickets, it is possible to upgrade cabin baggage allowance from 8 kg to 12 kg for an additional fee, while keeping the same number of pieces and dimensions.

During the first four months of this year, airBaltic has observed a notable increase in baggage-related ancillary services, with approximately 30% more passengers choosing the heavy hand baggage option and over 13% more opting for checked baggage compared to the same period last year. This reflects a broader trend of travelers planning ahead and adjusting their baggage needs for longer trips or additional personal items.

In addition to operational efficiency, compliance with baggage guidelines also supports environmental responsibility. Overweight or excessive cabin baggage increases the aircraft’s overall weight, leading to higher fuel consumption and greater CO2 emissions. Reducing excess weight on flights helps lower fuel use and contributes to minimizing carbon footprint. By adhering to baggage guidelines, passengers support more sustainable and environmentally friendly air travel.

airBaltic invites all passengers to review baggage policies and allowances before their journey. Checking luggage weight in advance can make a meaningful difference in streamlining the boarding process and enhancing the overall comfort onboard. However, if the baggage does not comply with the specified requirements, the airline reserves the right to apply an additional charge before boarding the aircraft.