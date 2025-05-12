Montreal Metropolitan Airport Takes Delivery of Two Oshkosh Striker 6x6 ARFF Vehicles

Oshkosh Airport Products announced the delivery of two Oshkosh Airport Products Striker 6x6 ARFF vehicles to MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport — formerly known as Montreal Saint-Hubert Airport.

The new ARFF units will play a key role in supporting emergency operations as MET undergoes a significant transformation into a major domestic airport in Canada. MET’s new ARFF units were supplied through Oshkosh Airport Products’ Quebec-based dealer L’Arsenal.

“MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport is entering an exciting new chapter, and we are proud to support their expansion with world-class ARFF vehicles,” said Alexandre Séguin, Sales Manager for L’Arsenal.

“Our team has built a long-standing relationship with MET, working closely with them to identify and deliver the best fire protection solution for their evolving needs. The Striker 6x6 is engineered to deliver exceptional performance and safety, backed by our dedicated service and support.”

The transition of MET from a small regional airport to a hub capable of handling more than one million passengers annually, necessitated an upgrade to its fire protection services. The acquisition of these Striker 6x6 ARFF vehicles ensures compliance with airport regulations and provides state-of-the-art emergency response capabilities.

“The decision to purchase Oshkosh ARFF vehicles was based on the brand’s strong reputation, strong service network, and the positive experiences of other airports in the region,” said Pierre-Luc Clement, Fleet Maintenance Manager at MET– Montreal Metropolitan Airport.

“We needed a solution that offered reliability, safety features, and compliance with the latest airport regulations. The Striker 6x6 met all of our criteria and will be instrumental in ensuring the highest level of emergency response at our airport.”

The two new Striker 6x6 ARFF vehicles are designed to handle the demands of MET’s growing operations. Notable features include:

Industry-leading modular cab design for exceptional visibility

TAK-4 all-wheel independent suspension for world-class off-road performance

Seating capacity for four firefighters

Scania DC16 V8 670HP Tier 4 engine for optimal power and efficiency

Water capacity: 12,500 L

Foam capacity: 1,600 L

Dry chemical capacity: 227 kg

Eco-EFP Foam Measurement System to enhance firefighting efficiency

Electronic Foam Proportioning System to manage environmental impact

With a mix of high-reach extendable turrets and bumper turrets, these vehicles are equipped to handle a range of emergency scenarios. Additionally, MET prioritized foam testing systems that minimize the environmental impact of training and maintenance, aligning with the airport’s broader sustainability goals.

Slated to welcome its first passengers in 2025, MET is undergoing a significant transformation, with a 226,000 sq. ft. terminal, nine gates, and an anticipated capacity of four million travelers per year. The airport is committed to sustainability initiatives, including a GHG emissions reduction plan, Airport Carbon Accreditation, and new shuttle services to downtown Montreal.

As part of this expansion, MET established a dedicated fire services unit and invested in world-class emergency response equipment. The Striker 6x6 vehicles will provide essential fire protection for the airport’s evolving infrastructure and growing passenger base.