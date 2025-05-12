Wheels Up Launches New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Program

Wheels Up Experience Inc. announced the launch of its new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) program. Now, Wheels Up charter customers who opt into this initiative are able to seamlessly book a private jet or group charter flight and contribute towards decarbonizing aviation by supporting SAF.

Wheels Up will partner with Delta Air Lines to purchase SAF, ultimately allowing private fliers to participate regardless of their flight operator or departure airport.

What is SAF?

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a renewable alternative to conventional jet fuel, derived from more sustainable feedstocks. SAF is developed through advanced processes that significantly reduce its carbon footprint over the fuel’s lifecycle, as compared to traditional fossil-based jet fuel.

SAF is significant in its drop-in capability, meaning it can be blended with traditional jet fuel and used in existing aircraft engines without modification. By using SAF in this immediate and practical way, airlines can achieve up to an 80% reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions.

How does this SAF Program work

While SAF is expected to play a critical role in decarbonizing aviation, it remains scarce today – in 2024, it only accounted for 0.3% of global jet fuel production, and it has very limited availability.

In this context, it is impractical to ensure that every customer wishing to ‘fly on SAF’ has physical SAF at their airport, much less loaded into their specific flights. Through Wheels Up’s program, charter customers determine the amount of SAF they wish to support, and Wheels Up coordinates with Delta to direct customer contributions through the Delta SAF Program.

By integrating SAF into Wheels Up’s charter infrastructure, Wheels Up and its customers have the opportunity to help increase the demand for SAF. Such market frameworks are anticipated to play a critical role in scaling SAF production and use in the coming years.

To support this initiative, Wheels Up has partnered with Chooose, a leading software platform specializing in lower-carbon aviation solutions.

Commitment to Sustainability

With the launch of this SAF program, Wheels Up is taking a proactive step towards helping to reduce aviation’s carbon footprint. This introduction empowers customers to make more sustainable travel choices and contribute towards decarbonizing aviation by supporting SAF.

“We are delighted to launch our Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) program," said Jill Greer, Wheels Up’s executive vice president, Investor Relations and Sustainability. "As demand for ESG-conscious travel options grows, this initiative allows our customers to take meaningful steps toward reducing their carbon footprint, while reinforcing Wheels Up’s commitment to sustainable aviation.”

Charlotte Lollar, director of sustainable aviation fuel at Delta Air Lines, added: “We are pleased to collaborate with Wheels Up to provide access to Delta’s SAF supply. Through this new partnership, we’re able to offer charter customers a traceable and scalable way to contribute to reducing aviation emissions - even when traveling in locations where SAF is not readily available. We are excited to continue to propel the industry forward toward more sustainable aviation solutions.”