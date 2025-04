In the airport logistics sector, ensuring smooth and secure operations is a daily challenge.

Efficient cargo handling plays a crucial role in optimizing logistics flows and reducing

operational times. To meet these needs, some industry leaders, including Swissport, have

adopted the solution developed by OMG Industry: the Neos 3F Air Cargo, a machine

designed to optimize the movement of ULDs.

From European airports such as Liegi, Vienna, Brussels, Milan, London, Düsseldorf,

Amsterdam and Frankfurt, to the major intercontinental hubs of Melbourne, Sydney,

Nairobi, Doha and Johannesburg, the Neos 3F Air Cargo is proving to be an essential tool

in daily operations. But what are the features of this machine? Let’s explore them together.



Although cargo handling equipment has been in use at airports for a long time, OMG Industry

has developed the Neos 3F Air Cargo to make these operations even smoother, safer, and

more efficient. This machine is a special electric pallet truck with a ride-on operator,

specifically designed for handling Unit Load Devices (ULDs), slave pallets, and containers.

One of the key strengths of the Neos 3F Air Cargo is its three-fork system, which enables

the stable and secure handling of loads of up to 7.5 tons. The machine allows for high maneuverability even in tight spaces - an essential feature in airport warehouses and loading/unloading areas.

Durability and safety are two fundamental aspects of the design. The forks, which are 2400 mm long and only 120 mm off the ground, are equipped with nylon front protections to prevent accidental damage to cargo, ensuring greater reliability during operations.



The adoption of the Neos 3F Air Cargo not only improves operational efficiency but also

provides tangible benefits in terms of safety and cost management. The machine is

designed to minimize human error in cargo handling operations, ensuring smoother and

more controlled transportation.

Additionally, with its optimized structure and high-quality components, the Neos 3F Air

Cargo requires less maintenance compared to traditional models, according to the manufacturer, thereby reducing longterm operating costs. OMG says its support and service network ensure the immediate availability of spare parts, preventing prolonged machine downtimes.



The adoption of this solution by major air cargo operators, such as the aforementioned

Swissport, confirms the value of the innovation driven by OMG Industry, which has

developed a high-performance and reliable vehicle capable of integrating seamlessly into

complex airport environments. Operational efficiency and reduced downtime represent

significant advantages for operators, contributing to improved global cargo traffic

management.