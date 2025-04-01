Luxaviation Joins Project SkyPower to Drive Aviation’s Transition to Electro-Sustainable Fuel

Luxaviation Group has joined Project SkyPower, in March 2025, an international CEO-led initiative dedicated to accelerating the development and adoption of electro-sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF).

This strategic milestone reinforces Luxaviation’s long-standing commitment to fostering a more sustainable future for aviation.

Project SkyPower brings together leading actors from across the aviation ecosystem, including operators, manufacturers, energy producers, and policymakers, to scale the production and infrastructure of e-SAF. With a focus on electrofuels derived from renewable electricity, the initiative aims to address the environmental and energy transition challenges the aviation sector faces today.

“Project SkyPower represents the type of collaborative, progressive platform our industry needs. Luxaviation’s engagement in the initiative underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and industry innovation, as well as our active role in shaping the future ecosystem for electro-sustainable aviation fuels,” said Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group.

Luxaviation’s participation as an active member of Project SkyPower provides the Group with

an opportunity to engage in strategic discussions that will help shape the regulatory and

industrial framework of electro-sustainable fuels. Furthermore, this involvement enables

Luxaviation to remain actively aligned with policy and technology developments in the e-SAF

landscape.

“e-SAF has the potential to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional jet fuel, placing it as a critical component in the journey to net zero," said Nicola-Jane Sellers, head of sustainability at Luxaviation Group. "Through our participation in SkyPower, we aim to advocate for and actively contribute to the aviation industry’s transition to electro-sustainable fuel, while embedding impactful and innovative decarbonization pathways throughout our operations.”

Luxaviation’s broader sustainability strategy is aligned with Project SkyPower’s objectives,

contributing to multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), notably Goal 17 – Partnerships for the Goals. In addition, participation in Project SkyPower empowers Luxaviation to engage with other stakeholders in this specific technology to support the 2050 net-zero target, while also fostering potential partnerships within the framework of the Go-to-Zero Investment Fund initiative.

“SkyPower is a forum for shared vision and collective impact,” adds Eric Colussi, SAF project

director at Luxaviation Group. “Collaboration with peer contributors across the fuel, finance,

and regulatory domains is essential to enabling the scale-up of e-SAF and ensuring its

commercial viability.”

Project SkyPower is expected to advance the broader industry by influencing technology

development and supporting regulatory frameworks that will facilitate the commercialisation of e-SAF within this decade.