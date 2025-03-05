PrimeFlight Aviation Services Acquires Airbase GSE

PrimeFlight Aviation Services Inc. has acquired the entire shareholding of London-based Airbase GSE Ltd and Airbase GSE GmbH. The acquisition of Airbase GSE expands PrimeFlight’s repair and maintenance network to give it a global footprint.

Airbase GSE offers air cargo ULD repair and logistics services as well as cabin repair and maintenance services at London’s Heathrow Airport and Frankfurt Airport. With more than 30 years of experience, Airbase GSE operates within an 80,000 square foot repair facility where they repair, modify, overhaul, inspect, test, assemble, clean, store, move, and dispose of ULDs.

“With one of the industry’s largest GSE maintenance networks already established throughout North America, as well as ULD maintenance support across the US, this acquisition allows us to expand that footprint into Europe,” Dan Bucaro, president and CEO for PrimeFlight, explained. “Airbase GSE’s established customer-base and focus on service quality makes it the perfect strategic fit for PrimeFlight, and we look forward to partnering with Nick and his team.”

PrimeFlight provides a full range of aviation services through its network of subsidiaries which includes Skytanking, PrimeFlight GSE Maintenance, PrimeFlight Cargo, Prime Appearance, Garsite, and others. The company’s service network spans ground handling, passenger services, cargo handling, deicing, into-plane fueling, aviation fuel storage, hydrant management, and engineering support. Subsidiary PrimeFlight GSE Maintenance currently provides ULD repair services and serves more than 75 airports across North America.

“Airbase GSE was founded upon providing the very best levels of customer service and quality to our customers,” explained Airbase GSE CEO Nick Payne, who will continue to run the business following the transaction. “I feel confident that under PrimeFlight’s ownership, our team will grow with that same focus, leveraging our respective best practices to deliver market-leading service and quality.”

Airbase GSE will continue to operate under its current brand during the integration process but will ultimately operate as PrimeFlight.