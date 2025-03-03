Menzies Aviation Unveils New Domestic Cargo Terminal in Bengaluru, India

Menzies Aviation has unveiled its new 245,000-square-foot greenfield domestic cargo terminal in partnership with BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Ltd).

The new state-of-the-art cargo terminal is designed to enhance operational efficiency for Menzies’ cargo operations. It will support a wide variety of airfreight commodities, and incorporates advanced technology, specialised storage facilities, and sustainable design principles to deliver seamless handling while accommodating future growth in cargo demand.

Strategically located at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, the terminal spans more than seven acres and is designed with scalability in mind. Handling up to 360,000 tonnes of cargo at peak capacity, it boasts a total built-up area of more than 245,000 square feet – 80 percent of which is dedicated to core operational activities, ensuring high efficiency and seamless cargo management.

With space for up to 42 trucks simultaneously, the facility also has eight strategically placed floor-level weighted scales for accurate cargo weight and volume verification.

Constructed in line with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) standards, the new facility is poised to set a new benchmark for efficient and eco-friendly cargo handling. It incorporates sustainable design elements such as sky lighting, enhanced ventilation for optimal air quality, water conservation measures, efficient waste management systems, and energy efficient technologies.

“Our new greenfield domestic cargo terminal at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR) is a major step forward in our commitment to delivering efficient, reliable and future-ready logistics solutions," said Charles Wyley, EVP Middle East, Africa & Asia. "With the rapid growth in air cargo in India – which is set to reach 5.8 million tonnes by 2029, this facility is designed to not only meet today’s demand but to scale for future needs as the industry continues to evolve.”

Satyaki Raghunath, COO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, added, “This new domestic cargo terminal reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth. By seamlessly integrating eco-friendly practices with cutting-edge technology, we have created a facility that addresses the growing demand for domestic cargo but also sets benchmarks for operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. This new facility will bring us closer to realising our vision of becoming a premier air cargo hub, unlocking new opportunities and driving economic growth.”