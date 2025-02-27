Air Cargo Demand Rose 3.2% in January

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for January 2025 global air cargo markets showing total demand increased by 3.2% compared to one year ago.

Data shows that:

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 3.2% compared to January 2024 levels (3.6% for international operations) for an 18th consecutive month of growth.

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 6.8% compared to January 2024 (7.3% for international operations).

"January marked 18 consecutive months of growth for air cargo, but the month’s 3.2% year-on-year growth is a moderation from double-digit peaks in 2024," said IATA Director General Willie Walsh. "Similarly, yields, while still above January 2024 levels, saw a 9.9% decline from December as cargo load factors also declined by an average of 1.5 percentage points.

"While external factors such as trade growth, declining fuel costs and expanding e-commerce remain positive for air cargo, it is important to closely watch the evolution of market conditions at this time. In particular, the wild card is the potential for tariff-driven trade policies from the US Trump Administration. Fortunately, the air cargo industry is well practiced at dealing with shifts in the operating environment."

Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:

Year-on-year, industrial production rose 2.6% in December. Global goods trade grew for a ninth consecutive month, reporting a 3.3% increase in December.

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for global manufacturing output was above the 50-mark for January, indicating growth. At 50.62, this was the highest reading since July 2024. The PMI for new export orders rose to 49.37, remaining just shy of the 50-mark, which is the growth threshold.

In January, consumer inflation in the US and in Europe both rose by 0.1 percentage point to 3.0% and 2.8% respectively. Chinese consumer inflation rebounded to 0.5% in January, after progressively falling to 0.1% in the previous four months.

Air Cargo Market in Detail

January 2025 (%year-on-year) World Share *1 CTK ACTK CLF (%-pt) *2 CLF (level) *3 Total Market 100% 3.2% 6.8% -1.5% 43.9% Africa 2.0% -3.4% 5.4% -3.6% 39.5% Asia Pacific 34.2% 7.5% 10.9% -1.4% 43.3% Europe 21.5% 1.3% 3.5% -1.2% 53.8% Latin America 2.9% 11.2% 10.6% 0.2% 33.5% Middle East 13.6% -8.4% -1.2% -3.2% 40.8% North America 25.8% 5.3% 7.5% -0.9% 41.9%

(*1) % of industry CTKs in 2024 (*2) Year-on-year change in load factor (*3) Load factor level

January Regional Performance

Asia-Pacific airlines saw 7.5% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in January. Capacity increased by 10.9% year-on-year.

North American carriers saw 5.3% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in January. Capacity increased by 7.5% year-on-year.

European carriers saw 1.3% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in January. Capacity increased 3.5% year-on-year.

Middle Eastern carriers saw 8.4% year-on-year demand decrease for air cargo in January, the slowest among the regions. Capacity decreased by 1.2% year-on-year.

Latin American carriers saw an 11.2% year-on-year increase in demand growth for air cargo in January, the strongest growth among the regions. Capacity increased 10.6% year-on-year.

African airlines saw a 3.4% year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in January. Capacity increased by 5.4% year-on-year.

Trade Lane Growth: Most international routes experienced growth in January. Airlines are benefiting from rising e-commerce demand in the US and Europe amid ongoing capacity limits in ocean shipping.

Trade Lane YoY growth Notes Market share of industry* Asia-North America +6.1% 15 consecutive months of growth 24.4% Europe-Asia +3.2% 23 consecutive months of growth 20.5% Middle East-Europe -7.3% 5.7% Middle East-Asia -3.0% 7.3% Within Asia +7.6% 15 consecutive months of growth 7.0% North America-Europe +9.7% 12 consecutive months of growth 13.3% Africa-Asia -26.1% 1.4%

*Share is based on full-year 2024 CTKs.