Menzies Expands Global Footprint in Contract with Air India

Menzies Aviation has entered into a major contract with Air India, delivering a full suite of ground handling and cargo services at eight locations across four continents for the next three years.

The company will provide a mixture of passenger, ramp, de-icing and cleaning services at London Heathrow (LHR), Copenhagen Airport (CPH), Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), Kuwait International Airport (KWI) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). In the first year alone, Menzies is set to manage at least 4,100 turns, with significant growth anticipated over the course of the three years.

Menzies has also been appointed to deliver cargo warehouse services at four locations for the flag carrier airline of India including Kuwait International Airport (KWI), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Sydney Airport (SYD) and Melbourne Airport (MEL). Teams at the four locations is likely to handle approximately 9,000 tonnes of cargo in the first 12 months of the new agreement.

Founded over 90 years ago, Air India, India’s leading global airline, flew more than 45 million passengers and transported 295,000 tonnes of cargo globally in the calendar year 2024. Based at Gurugram in northern India, Air India had placed the then largest-ever order for 470 new aircraft in 2023 and added 100 more aircraft to the numbers. Air India group now employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 48 international destinations across five continents.

“We’re excited to enter a new chapter in our relationship with Air India, expanding our footprint right across the globe," said Philipp Joeinig, Group CEO, Menzies Aviation. "This latest win underscores the progress we are making on our ambitious growth plans and reflects the safe, secure and high-quality services that we offer our customers. We look forward to building our relationship with Air India, providing exceptional aviation services to its growing number of passengers over the next three years.”