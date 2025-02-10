Aviramp Invests in New Machinery in Response to Growing Demand

Aviramp has seen its investment in the future rewarded with a 300% increase in production.

The UK-based manufacturer – famed for its pioneering step-free low-angle ramps – has invested in new machinery and the development of lean manufacturing principles at its Telford headquarters and is already reaping the rewards.

Graham Corfield, chief executive and company founder, said the investment came off the back of a record-breaking 2024, which was its most profitable to date.

“Demand for our ramps has exploded over the last 12 months, with orders coming in from across the globe. And the order book is already showing signs of being even better in 2025," he said.

“It is vital that we can service all those orders as efficiently as possible so we have made a significant investment in new machinery and introduced a trial of new, lean manufacturing processes to do so.

“The results to date have been absolutely superb, with a 300 per cent increase in production in our early trials.

“We’ve redesigned our assembly process and invested in two new linishing machines, as well as a new extractor system for our welders and the introduction of jig manufacture to improve transport efficiency and safety.

“On top of this, we’ve moved a few things around on the shop floor to improve working efficiencies and are also looking at ways we can continue to work more smartly over the coming months.”

Wayne Lawrence, who has been overseeing the trial for Aviramp, said the response to the changes had been excellent.

“Every member of the team has risen to the challenge of implementing the new processes as smoothly as possible and the results have been there for all to see. It’s been a great success and we will continue to develop the improvements as we move forward,” Lawrence said.

Aviramp – a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade – posted record profits in 2024, with sales of more than £9million and some 750 of its ramps now in use across the globe.

“We are already investigating options for expansion in our home town of Telford as well as the possibility of opening a new facility in the United States," Corfield added. "We are also keen to forge new relationships with outside contractors – aluminium and steel fabricators and hydraulic and electrical wiring loom specialists in particular – to help us service the growth in sales both now and in the future.”

Aviramp boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility.

The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers and help improve turnaround times and efficiency for airlines, airports and ground handlers.