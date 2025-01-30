Kale to Develop Africa's First Airport Cargo Community System

Kale Logistics will develop Africa’s first Airport Cargo Community System (ACCS) for use by Mozambique Airport Handling Service (MAHS).

The airport handling service company has invested in streamlining its operations digitally to be able to take advantage of Mozambique’s increasing air cargo volumes and potential to become a multimodal cargo hub within Africa.

"MAHS is a leading airport handling service company assisting aircraft, passengers, cargo and mail in the airports of Mozambique as the country sees year-on-year growth of air traffic," says an official release from Kale. "With fast-growing demand for capacity and soaring air cargo volumes, Mozambique is poised for exponential growth in the coming years."

Kale’s ACCS provides stakeholders with enhanced visibility and transparency, enabling the real-time tracking and monitoring of cargo movements, incorporating automated regulatory compliance checks. These further streamline operations and ensure adherence to industry standards.

In the first phase of the MAHS project, integration of finance and customs systems is to be installed along with the latest GALAXY 3.0 - Kale’s airport cargo digital management system.

MAHS is looking to mitigate its critical challenges: revenue leakage, lack of visibility and transparency, eliminating physical paper trails, and, most importantly, data interchange between stakeholders.

Initially, the services will be extended to eight airports in which MAHS operates, followed by a further twelve in the subsequent phase.

“Kale has been the torch bearer of air cargo digitisation across the world, and we are proud to be the first adopters of its ACS in Africa. We strongly believe its technology-enabled solution will build strong business synergies for us in the long run,” said Tubias Fondo, IT and communications head, Mozambique Airport Handling Service.

Vineet Malhotra, co-founder and director of Kale, added, “We at Kale are excited to deploy Africa’s first ACS. We are proud to bring our expertise and best practices to this collaboration, ensuring the highest standards of service and innovation.

“Developing ACS for a major player like MAHS in Mozambique is a milestone for Kale. We are committed to offer the best-in-class service for MAHS and look forward to having a long-lasting business relationship with them.”

Lack of trade information visibility for all stakeholders across airports is a major challenge in Mozambique and trade facilitation bodies in the country are striving to establish transparency for overall operations.