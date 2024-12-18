dnata Named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year at Aviation Business Middle East Awards

For the 14th time and fifth consecutive year, dnata has been named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year at the 2024 Aviation Business Middle East Awards.

The award was accepted by Jaffar Dawood, dnata’s divisional senior vice president (DSVP) for UAE airport operations.

Dawood said: “Receiving this prestigious regional award for the 14th time highlights our unwavering commitment to service excellence and ongoing investments in our people, infrastructure and the latest technologies. A sincere thank you to our entire team for their exceptional efforts in achieving this recognition. We will continue to go above and beyond to deliver the promises our customers make, supporting Dubai’s success and growth as a thriving global aviation hub.”

Over the past year, dnata continued to invest in the latest technologies to enhance its offering across its global network. It successfully integrated autonomous drones into its operations in the UAE, implemented AI-powered solutions in Singapore and continued to roll out One Cargo, its advanced cargo management system, globally to further enhance its cargo handling operations and capabilities. Meanwhile, construction of dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, one of the world’s largest and most advanced facilities of its kind, continued in The Netherlands.

dnata has also continued efforts to enhance environmental efficiency globally. As a result of its consistent investment in renewable energy, electric equipment and process improvement, the company’s carbon intensity measured in kilograms of CO₂ equivalent emissions per aircraft turnaround reduced by over 8% for its ground handling and cargo businesses in the financial year 2023-24. In the UAE, dnata has recently transitioned its entire non-electric fleet to biodiesel at the two Dubai airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum - Dubai World Central (DWC).

dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. In Dubai, dnata employs 28,000 staff, delivering world-class passenger, ground handling, cargo and travel services. In 2024, dnata's team assisted over 91.8 million passengers at the two Dubai airports, which represents a 5% growth year over year.

dnata's airport hospitality brand, marhaba, has also seen significant growth with its customer-oriented team enhancing over 2.9 million travellers' journey to date. Having welcomed eight new airlines this year, dnata has provided services to 175 airlines in Dubai.