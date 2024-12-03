  • Subscribe
    1. Ground Handling

    ExecuJet Joins Forces with Jetset to Expand its European Footprint in Greece

    Dec. 3, 2024
    By cooperating with Jetset, ExecuJet amplifies its destination catalogue and announces over 9,000 movements per year to its Greek locations.
    ExecuJet, a part of the Luxaviation Group, one of the world's largest business aircraft and helicopter operators, has announced the expansion of its fixed base operator (FBO) network with 20 new service offerings in prime locations across Greece. The company partners with Jetset, a trusted and established FBO provider in these areas, to enhance its footprint in Europe and the Mediterranean Sea by establishing itself for the first time in the Hellenic Republic.

    At the crossroads between an expanding business environment and a beloved holiday destination, Greece and its numerous islands, with Crete as the largest one, stand as an attractive travel hub for both business and leisure travellers, attracting high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and offering new and stimulating professional opportunities.

    Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, says: “The new FBO partnership with Jetset highlights our engagement to continuously provide high-quality services in locations of major importance for our passengers. The addition of 20 new locations across Greece optimizes the level of flexibility for our clientele and facilitates access to locations otherwise only reachable by boat and tiring journeys.”

    Michel Tohane, president of Group FBO Services – Luxaviation Group, adds: “The strategic collaboration with Jetset strengthens our FBO network in the Mediterranean region and seamlessly blends our expertise with our partner’s local knowledge to offer high-standard services in a key European market.”

    “This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Jetset, as we combine our regional expertise with ExecuJet’s global reputation to deliver exceptional services across Greece,” said John Stergiopoulos CEO of Jetset. “Joining forces with ExecuJet underscores our shared commitment to excellence and reinforces Greece as a premier destination for business and leisure travelers.”

    By cooperating with Jetset, ExecuJet amplifies its destination catalogue and announces over 9,000 movements per year to its Greek locations, with a reinforced offer in the summer. Looking ahead, ExecuJet and Jetset intend to strengthen the FBOs’ position in Greece as location of major importance for high-quality business aviation services. 

