Swissport Welcomes New CEO for Saudi Arabia

Hamad Alhemede has been appointed new CEO of Swissport Saudi Arabia and will take over his duties on Oct. 1, 2024. He joins Swissport from Saudi Ground Services (SGS), where he was a key member of the executive team with more than 17 years of experience.

In his most recent role as vice president of commercial, he was instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic direction and building strong partnerships within the aviation industry. His wealth of expertise in the aviation ground services industry will drive Swissport’s continued growth in the Kingdom, where Swissport aims to further expand its presence in air cargo handling, ground services, and lounge hospitality business, including particular attention to servicing Saudi carriers.

“We are pleased to welcome Hamad Alhemede as our new CEO for Saudi Arabia,” says Dirk Goovaerts, CEO of Swissport’s CEMEAI region and Global Cargo Chair. “His leadership will help Swissport to continue its successful growth story and to contribute toward Vision 2030. We are ready to deliver operational excellence and the world-class services needed for the future of aviation in Saudi Arabia.”

In this new role, Alhemede follows Chris Browne, who will continue to support the Saudi team as new chief operating officer for the Middle East region. Browne will have operational responsibility for Swissport in Saudi Arabia and also lead our business in Oman as country manager responsibility for Swissport Oman. Br0wne will also support in the business development activities for the Middle East.

Continued Growth and Expansion in Saudi Arabia

Swissport has been present in Saudi Arabia since 2016, when it began operations in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. The company has continuously expanded its business, evolving from a greenfield start-up into an established player with a broad customer base of regional and international carriers. At the end of last year, Swissport and ASYAD Holding, a diversified family-owned Saudi group, have joined forces to accelerate the company’s growth in the Middle East’s largest economy.

In 2023, Swissport in Saudi Arabia served 7.7 million passengers (+49% vs. 2022) and handled approximately 28,000 flights (+39% vs. 2022). The company currently provides passenger services and ramp handling at six major airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina.