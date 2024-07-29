Saudia Ranks First Worldwide in On-time Departure and Arrival Performance

Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has topped the list of global airlines for on-time performance (OTP), according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site Cirium for June 2024.

The report indicates that Saudia achieved an on-time arrival rate of 88.22 percent and an on-time departure rate of 88.73 percent, operating 16,133 flights across its network of more than 100 destinations on four continents. This achievement is particularly notable given that June is a peak travel month due to the Hajj and summer travel seasons.

“This accomplishment is a realization of our strategic goals to enhance operational efficiency and quality through continuous improvements in flight scheduling and the implementation of the best digital solutions and systems for operations management. Maintaining a high level of on-time performance requires significant effort, as it involves overcoming numerous operational challenges in the aviation industry, such as weather conditions, high temperatures, technical issues, and other airport-related factors. I express my gratitude to all Saudia employees for their diligent work in maintaining the national flag carrier's operational excellence,” said Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia Group.

Saudia has consistently been among the top ten global airlines for on-time performance since last year, demonstrating its commitment to providing the highest standards of quality and air safety. Its operations are managed through the largest Integrated Operation Control Center (IOCC) of its kind in the Middle East, which operates within a comprehensive system involving all sectors and group companies. Additionally, the center utilizes the latest technologies for aircraft communications, ensuring smooth operations by monitoring all procedures related to aircraft takeoff and landing in real time at all domestic and international stations.