Mallaghan and dnata Catering & Retail Collaborate on Electric Catering Truck Trial

Global ground support equipment (GSE) manufacturer Mallaghan has collaborated with dnata Catering & Retail (dC&R) to develop and trial an electric catering truck for use in airports, marking a significant step towards the decarbonization of ground handling activities.

Following a successful trial in Prague, the vehicle has proven its ability to deliver a high-performance, zero-emission service while maintaining operational efficiency and safety.

Over the course of 60 days, the truck covered 730km, served 230 flights, and operated for 147 hours, demonstrating its reliability even in low temperatures averaging 1.6°C.

“This successful trial is a clear reflection of our commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Robin Padgett, CEO of dnata Catering & Retail, a leading global inflight hospitality provider.

“We’re consistently investing in infrastructure and equipment to enhance environmental efficiency across our global operations. Initiatives such as our collaboration with Mallaghan are helping us scale practical solutions as we transform our fleet.

“We’ll continue working closely with our partners to make a real difference.”

Ronan Mallaghan, CEO of Mallaghan, said, “By working in partnership with dC&R, we are not only advancing our technology but also setting new benchmarks for safety, performance and operational excellence in airport ground handling.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback from airline partners and ground staff has further reinforced the success of this trial.

“At Mallaghan, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions and look forward to continuing our work with dnata to drive further advancements in the industry.”

Mallaghan has a long history of driving positive change in airport ground operations. With a global client base, that includes many of the leading airlines, catering companies and ground handler providers, the company is dedicated to developing advanced equipment that improves operational performance and supports the evolving needs of the aviation industry.

Mallaghan and dC&R’s collaboration builds on a five-year Master Service Agreement signed in May 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre Airport Show for a large supply of new advanced airline catering trucks for their Global operations.

Their dedicated Innovation Working Group, which meets biannually, continues to explore next-generation GSE solutions to enhance sustainability, develop AI/Autonomous technology and efficiency across global airport operations.