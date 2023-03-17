IATA and Afroport Mauritanie Sign Agreement on Ground Handling Safety

Geneva - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Afroport Mauritanie have signed an agreement to enhance the safety of ground operations in Mauritania with a focus on two critical global standards: IATA Ground Operations Manual (IGOM) and the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO).

The agreement was signed by Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s regional vice president, Africa and the Middle East, and Ahmed Al Hadabi, Group CEO of Terminals Holding, the parent company of Afroport Mauritanie the operator of Nouakchott-Oumtounsy International Airport, and established the following joint work program:

Afroport Mauritanie will promote the adoption of IGOM by ground handling service providers (GHSP)

Afroport Mauritanie will recognize ISAGO as an acceptable means of compliance for airport oversight activities and make ISAGO registration and station accreditation a condition for GHSPs to operate at the airport

Afroport Mauritanie and IATA will monitor safety performance at the airport with the aim of identifying opportunities for improvement in ground operations

“Global standards, such as IGOM and ISAGO are the foundation for a safe aviation industry. The commitment of Afroport Mauritanie to IGOM and ISAGO will help further Mauritania’s social and economic development with safer ground operations. Lower adoption rates for global standards rank high among the factors limiting the benefits that aviation could deliver in Africa. This agreement is a great example for airports across the African continent to follow,” said Alawadhi.

“Our goal in partnership is to support the development of a strong aviation sector with global standards and best practices at its heart. The agreement with IATA is a significant step towards achieving standardized, sustainable operations on the ground,” said Al Hadabi.

The agreement furthers IATA’s work in Africa to create a safe, efficient, sustainable, and economical air transport sector that generates growth, creates jobs, facilitates international trade and tourism, and supports achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals through global connectivity.