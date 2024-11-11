Biman Picked to Handle Ground Services at Dhaka Airport’s Third Terminal
Nov. 11, 2024
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been chosen to handle ground services at the newly constructed third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for two years.
This decision comes following prolonged discussions during the previous administration, where the possibility of assigning the role to a Japanese firm was explored due to concerns raised by foreign airlines regarding the national carrier's service quality.