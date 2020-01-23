dnata catering Australia Adopts SnapLogic to Support System Migration Project Following Acquisition

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that dnata catering Australia has used SnapLogic’s leading cloud integration platform to support a complex system migration project following its 2018 acquisition of Qantas Airways’ catering businesses, Q Catering and Snap Fresh.

Parent company dnata – part of the Emirates Group – is one of the world’s largest air services providers. Based in Dubai, the company ensures the aviation industry operates smoothly and efficiently in 127 airports. Offering ground handling, cargo, travel, and inflight catering services in 85 countries across six continents, dnata is a trusted partner for over 270 airline customers around the world. dnata catering Australia employs more than 4,000 people across 9 cities and 17 locations, and produces more than 64 million meals and services for over 246,000 flights each year.

Following its November 2018 acquisition of Qantas Airways’ catering businesses, Q Catering and Snap Fresh, dnata catering Australia required an integration platform that would enable them to seamlessly migrate all of the applications and systems used by Q Catering over to the dnata catering environment, without any disruption to daily business operations. With only three months to find, test, and implement a solution, dnata catering Australia’s IT team turned to SnapLogic, following a recommendation from Emirates Group IT.

By leveraging SnapLogic’s intuitive, visual, clicks-not-code approach towards integration, dnata catering Australia was able to quickly complete numerous integrations and deliver business value. Using the SnapLogic platform, the team undertook a complete migration of Q Catering applications from AWS to dnata catering’s Microsoft Azure cloud system. They then integrated Qantas’ passenger and scheduling systems, ERP systems, and other third party systems. Critically, all of this was done while maintaining platform stability across all 17 of dnata catering’s food centers in Australia.

Vinod Nemade, IT Operations Manager, dnata catering Australia, commented: “We had a very tight schedule for this major migration and integration project and building a new in-house competency team was not a viable solution. With SnapLogic’s intuitive integration platform, customer-centric approach, fast turnaround, and reliable consultancy services, we were able to complete nearly 30 complex integrations, with the help of our internal IT team. This resulted in our ability to efficiently migrate critical systems and complete integrations without any interruption to our newly adopted business operations and customer delivery, all while meeting our aggressive timeline goals.”

Added Nick Slager, General Manager IT, dnata catering Australia: “SnapLogic’s API management solution was a key technology enabler for application migration in the Q Catering acquisition. The easy to use, low code platform delivered a flexible and business-agile interface capability, allowing fast-tracked integration of acquired systems with no downtime in a 24x7 manufacturing environment, all within our aggressive deadlines. Further, the cloud-native data governance capabilities built into the platform provide an excellent basis for fine-grained control and visibility of data flows across the organization as well as with partners and other third parties.”

Brad Drysdale, Field CTO at SnapLogic, noted: “In any industry, integrating business and IT operations after an acquisition is never straightforward, but when you add to that a need to maintain meal supply to more than 600 flights per day, to hundreds of thousands of passengers, each with specific and frequently-changing meal requirements, and a very tight timeline on top of it, it becomes incredibly complex. We’re proud to have supported the dnata catering team in Australia through this period and look forward to working with them on future projects.”

The SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.